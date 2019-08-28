New access control systems take effect next week in Idaho Falls schools

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls School District 91.

IDAHO FALLS — As part of its efforts to create safer schools, Idaho Falls School District 91 is implementing access control systems in its elementary schools as well as Taylorview and Eagle Rock middle schools.

These new systems go into effect on Tuesday, Sept. 3, and will change the way parents and patrons gain access to D91’s schools.

“Controlling access to our school buildings is just one more way Idaho Falls School District 91 is working to create safer schools,” said Superintendent George Boland. “Working to mitigate risks in and around our schools is part of the district’s focus on school safety.”

Here’s how the access control systems will work:

When the system is activated beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, doors granting access to a school will lock and unlock according to a set schedule.

In the morning, doors will unlock 30 minutes before the start of school and lock 15 minutes after the start of school.

In the afternoon, doors will unlock 15 minutes before school ends and will lock 30 minutes after school ends.

In schools with a vestibule like Sunnyside, Hawthorne, A.H. Bush, Linden Park and Fox Hollow, the schools’ front doors will remain open during the day, but the doors from the office into the school will be locked. Visitors will check in at the office before being granted access to the school.

In schools without a vestibule like Dora Erickson, Edgemont, Ethel Boyes, Longfellow, Theresa Bunker and Westside, the schools’ front doors will be locked during the school day. Visitors will be granted access using a video doorbell near the front door.

When the systems are activated we ask that visitors be patient as they wait for access to a school. Office staff may be busy helping students and/or other visitors.

In addition to the new access control systems, D91 is adding a fourth school resource officer.

Working with the Idaho Falls Police Department, D91 will now have officers assigned to its high schools as well as Eagle Rock and Taylorview Middle Schools.