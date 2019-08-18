Newsmakers: Kent and Brandon Lott, the owners of Royal Theaters, talk about the movie business

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Kent and Brandon Lott. They are the owners of Royal Theaters, which include the Centre Twin in downtown Idaho Falls, the Paramount Theater in Idaho Falls and the Blackfoot Movie Mill.

The Lotts share how they began working in the movie business, how things have changed over the years, the most popular films (and concessions!) they’ve seen through the decades and what’s next for their business.

