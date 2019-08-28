Officer flown to hospital after horse accident

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Fish and Game Regional Conversation Officer was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Medical Center Tuesday after being injured in a horse accident.

Officer Doug Petersen of Idaho Falls was on horseback patrolling Brush Creek in Caribou County with another officer when the accident occurred.

“The horse reared up and knocked him in the head,” Idaho Fish and Game spokesman James Brower tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Something happened that may have spooked the horse or caused it to react.”

Petersen was with another officer, who used an emergency satellite transmitter to call for help. The Fish and Game office in Idaho Falls received the transmission around 3 p.m. and called for an emergency evacuation.

An Air Idaho medical helicopter arrived on the scene and flew Petersen to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

“He’s at home resting now but should be ok,” Brower says.

The Caribou County Sherriff’s Office, Fish and Game and Search and Rescue also responded to the scene.