Photo Gallery: Swan Valley

Share This

Fall Creek Falls | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Fall Creek Falls | Courtesy Shawn Buckland

Fall Creek Falls | Courtesy Shawn Buckland

Courtesy Shawn Buckland

Annette Lundquist moved to the valley as a young bride with her husband Kenneth Lundquist in 1950. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Annette Lundquist and her family. | Courtesy Annette Lundquist

The Swan Valley Bridge being demolished in the mid 1950s. This photo was taken by one of Annette’s sons. | Courtesy Annette Lundquist

Doug Goble, Owner of the Dam Store. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

A doll exhibit native to the valley is kept as Sleepy J Cabins. Owner DeLloyd Jacobson says a Swan Valley resident collected the dolls from locals and wrote down the associated histories for each doll.