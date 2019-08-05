Photo Gallery: Swan Valley
Fall Creek Falls | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Annette Lundquist moved to the valley as a young bride with her husband Kenneth Lundquist in 1950. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Annette Lundquist and her family. | Courtesy Annette Lundquist
The Swan Valley Bridge being demolished in the mid 1950s. This photo was taken by one of Annette’s sons. | Courtesy Annette Lundquist
Doug Goble, Owner of the Dam Store. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
A doll exhibit native to the valley is kept as Sleepy J Cabins. Owner DeLloyd Jacobson says a Swan Valley resident collected the dolls from locals and wrote down the associated histories for each doll.