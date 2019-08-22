Preston man killed in rollover crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

THATCHER — On Aug. 22, at 4:09 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash on Highway 34 at Thatcher Road.

Thomas Sampson, 66, of Preston, was traveling southbound on State Highway 34 in a 2000 Jeep Wrangler when he left the right side of the roadway, rolled and was ejected from the vehicle.

Sampson succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Next of kin has been notified.

Sampson was not wearing a seatbelt.