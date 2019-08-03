Small wildfire damages farm equipment near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters extinguished a wildfire that damaged some farm equipment Saturday afternoon.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said firefighters responded to 7000 North 5th East near the Sage Lakes Golf Course at around 4:30 p.m.

The fire was under five acres, and burned mostly grass. However, flames did burn a utility trailer, some tires and other farm implements.

The fire was put out by 5:30 p.m. There were no injuries.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.