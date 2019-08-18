UPDATE: At least five hospitalized after three crashes on US 20

RIGBY — The westbound lane of U.S. Highway 20 was partially blocked Sunday afternoon due to several crashes between milepost 324 and 326 near the Lorenzo Bridge.

ISP police dispatch says three crashes occurred after 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash one mile north of the Lorzeno Bridge at around milepost 324. It’s not clear how many vehicle were involved in that crash, but sheriff’s spokesman Isaac Payne said one person was transported to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg.

The second crash occurred on the Lorenzo Bridge, and is being handled by Idaho State Police. No details have been released about that incident.

The third crash occurred at milepost 325 south of the Lorenzo Bridge. It involved a van and a car.

Jefferson County Sgt. Leland Smith says due to confusion about the construction zone, the drivers of the out-of-state van swerved and impacted the car. Both were traveling south in the westbound lane toward Rigby.

There were two occupants in each vehicle and all four people were transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with mild to moderate injuries.

The drivers of the van will likely be cited by deputies, Smith said. ​

Traffic is flowing on US 20, but it is moving slowly.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more details are released.