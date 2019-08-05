Traffic will be diverted on I-15 near Pocatello Tuesday night and this is why

The following is a news release from Idaho Transportation Department.

POCATELLO – The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will divert Interstate 15 northbound traffic onto US-91 on Tuesday night, August 6, while girders are placed at the new Northgate Interchange from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers will exit on Interstate 86 at Exit 61 (Chubbuck interchange) and re-enter I-15 at Exit 89 (South Blackfoot Interchange).

Traffic control will continue for those same hours Wednesday night, August 7, as ITD diverts southbound traffic on US-91. Drivers will exit I-15 at Exit 89 and re-enter at Exit 61 on I-86. ITD will also have traffic control set up at the Fort Hall Interchange to divert traffic as needed.

Girders are the massive concrete structures that will support the new bridge. The contractor will be placing 12 girders each night, 24 total, that are 85 ft. long and weigh 120,000 lbs. each.

This work is part of a year-long project to construct the new Northgate interchange on I-15. The project is expected to be completed in late fall 2019.