UPDATE: Local motorcyclist dies in crash on US 91

UPDATE:

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal truck versus motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 91 at the intersection with North 400 East in Bingham County.

The crash occurred at around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Police reports show a juvenile was driving a 1996 Ford F150 southbound on US 91 and attempted to make a left turn onto North 400 East. Behind this vehicle, Alan Bankhead, 57, of Blackfoot, was riding a 2011 Victory Cross Roads Motorcycle.

Bankhead clipped the rear of the Ford F150 and was thrown from the motorcycle, according to an ISP news release. He was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls where he later succumbed to his injuries.

He was not wearing a helmet. Next of kin has been notified.

ORIGINAL STORY:

FIRTH — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash on U.S. Highway 91 just south of Firth.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection with North 400 East.

No details about the crash have been released, but all lanes are blocked on the highway.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.