Wells Fargo branch in eastern Idaho shutting down operations later this year

IDAHO FALLS – After 30 years of business, a local Wells Fargo bank will be closing its doors soon.

Company spokeswoman Julie Fogerson tells EastIdahoNews.com the branch inside Smith’s Food and Drug in Idaho Falls is closing in November. The reason for the closure is due to a decrease in traffic.

“We’ve seen a decrease in customer traffic over the last few years. We’re also finding that customers are using our wide range of digital capabilities for many of their banking needs. As a result, more transactions are happening outside the branch,” says Fogerson.

The branch’s last day of operation will be Nov. 6, 2019. Customers can use this branch and make transactions until then.

“It’s not an easy decision or one that we take lightly,” Fogerson says. “We continually evaluate our branch network, and make adjustments based on customer use, market factors, economic trends and competitor actions. This process leads to both expansion and closures.”

The closure will only impact the Woodruff location. Four other Idaho Falls locations will continue to serve customers, including a store inside the Grand Teton Mall, two downtown locations — one on Utah Avenue inside Walmart and another location on A Street. There is also a branch on 17th street.

The Smith’s location first opened in 1989.

In 2017, the company announced more than 400 locations nationwide would be shut down by the end of 2018 because of customers’ increasing preference for online and mobile banking.

We reached out to Smith’s corporate office to find out what will be replacing Wells Fargo. They did not respond.

Customers doing business at Wells Fargo inside Smith’s | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com