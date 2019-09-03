3 of 5 Idahoans sentenced for forging $32,000 in checks stolen from mailboxes

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

BOISE — This week, Senior U.S. District Judge Edward J. Lodge sentenced three of five defendants in a long-term check forgery scheme, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced. On Sept. 18, Chul Gibbs, 33, of Canyon County, was sentenced to 48 months in prison for his role in organizing the scheme.

Also on Sept. 18, Tiffany Junge, 29, of Canyon County, was sentenced to 21 months in prison. On Sept. 19, Alexandra Boyd, 31, of Nampa, was sentenced to 21 months in prison. All defendants sentenced this week will serve three years of supervised release upon their release from custody.

On Aug. 22, their co-defendant, Jimmy Marley, 49, of Lubbock, Texas, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

The final defendant, Angelina Robles, 46, of Meridian, is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 22, in front of U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill at the federal courthouse in Boise.

All defendants except for Robles pleaded guilty to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft charges. Robles pleaded guilty to bank fraud only.

According to the defendants’ plea agreements, over a substantial portion of 2018, the group stole checks that residents and business had placed in the mail. The defendants then forged the checks so that they were made payable to themselves, often in higher amounts. The defendants then attempted to cash the checks at banks. Over the course of their scheme, the defendants’ collectively caused a loss of approximately $32,000.

This case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Nampa, Caldwell, Boise, and Meridian Police Departments, and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.