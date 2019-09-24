Amber Alert suspect charged with sexual battery of a child, Boise police say

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The 24-year-old man wanted after an Amber Alert was issued for a girl in Mountain Home has since been charged with a sex crime in Ada County, according to the Boise Police Department.

Police arrested Erick Miramontes Anaya, of Boise, on Monday morning on suspicion of felony sexual battery of a child, ages 16 or 17. He remains in custody at the Ada County Jail.

The warrant was issued after Ada County prosecutors filed a charge following an investigation that began on June 30, according to Boise PD.

That same day, Mountain Home police were investigating a missing teenager with developmental delays, and that resulted in the Amber Alert. Information was relayed to Ada County dispatch, which sent Boise police officers to check on a subject in the 1200 block of S. Michigan Ave in Boise.

Police said they made contact with Miramontes Anaya at the address and also found the teen girl. Officers ensured the safety of the girl and then began an investigation, which was routed to Ada County prosecutors.