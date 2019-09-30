Authorities investigating small tree fire at Idaho Falls housing complex

IDAHO FALLS – A tree caught fire in Idaho Falls Monday night, and Idaho Falls Fire Department is trying to determine what caused it.

Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com a tree caught fire, along with some vinyl fencing, at the Three Fountain complex on Woodruff and 17th Street.

The call came in just before 8 p.m.

Crews arrived and put the fire out quickly. The tree has minor damage, but there were no injuries.

Hammon says there is no threat to the public, but asks you to slow down as crews assess the damage and clean up.

Idaho Falls Police Department assisted IFFD in the response.

We will provide additional information when it is available.