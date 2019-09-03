Evacuations underway as large fire spreads north of Malad

MALAD — At least 100 acres have burned in a fire north of the Malad Summit near Interstate 15.

Bannock County Sgt. Lorin Nielsen tells EastIdahoNews.com a van caught on fire around 2 p.m. and the flames quickly spread to nearby brush. Structures are threatened, according to the Bureau of Land Management, and officials are conducting evacuations.

“We may have 14 people that may be in danger and we are evacuating them. The majority of this fire is in Oneida County and they are evacuating a neighborhood at the summit,” Nielsen says.

The fire is active and running uphill. Five engines, a dozer, a water tender, two single-engine air tankers and a very large air tanker are currently fighting the blaze.

Interstate 15 is currently open but officials are asking drivers to slow down and use caution in the area. The southbound Malad Rest Area is closed.

Video sent to EastIdahoNews.com shows large flames and witnesses say the heat from the fire is intense.

EastIdahoNews.com will post additional information as we learn more.

