Everything coming and going on Netflix in October

AUTUMN — The first official day of fall came to us this week, and October is right around the corner.

That means it will soon be time to get out your sweaters and cozy up on the couch with your comforting autumnal beverage of choice. Perhaps you’ll want something to watch when that time comes.

Netflix has your answer, as KSL.com reports the streaming service is dropping a bunch of new titles for the new month, according to a news release from the company.

Revisit the cult classic comedy “Good Burger,” which is available on Netflix Oct. 1 and features Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. If you’re a fan of the show “Breaking Bad,” you’ll be able to check out the sequel movie to the show, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” on Oct. 11.

If you like political thrillers, be sure to catch “All The President’s Men” before it leaves Netflix on Oct. 1.

Here’s a look at the full list of titles coming and going on Netflix in October:

Adding

Oct. 1

“Carmen Sandiego” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

“Nikki Glaser: Bangin’” (Netflix Original)

“93 days”

“A.M.I.”

“Along Came a Spider”

“Bad Boys”

“Bad Boys II”

“Blow”

“Bring It On, Ghost” Season 1

“Charlie’s Angels”

“Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle”

“Cheese in the Trap” Season 1

“Chicago Typewriter” Season 1

“Crash”

“Exit Wounds”

“Good Burger”

“Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay”

“Honey 2”

“House of the Witch”

“Lagos Real Fake Life”

“Men in Black II”

“Moms at War”

“No Reservations”

“Ocean’s Thirteen”

“Ocean’s Twelve”

“One Direction: This Is Us”

“Payday”

“Rugrats in Paris: The Movie”

“Scream 2”

“Senna”

“Signal” Season 1

“Sin City”

“Sinister Circle”

“Supergirl”

“Superman Returns”

“Surf’s Up”

“The Bucket List”

“The Flintstones”

“The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas”

“The Island”

“The Pursuit of Happyness”

“The Rugrats Movie”

“The Time Traveler’s Wife”

“Tomorrow with You” Season 1

“Trainspotting”

“Troy”

“Tunnel” Season 1

“Unaccompanied Minors”

“Walking Out”

Oct. 2

“Living Undocumented” (Netflix Original)

“Ready to Mingle (Solteras)” (Netflix Original)

“Rotten” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Oct. 3

“Seis Manos” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 4

“Big Mouth” Season 3 (Netflix Original)

“Creeped Out” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

“In the Tall Grass” (Netflix Original)

“Peaky Blinders” Season 5 (Netflix Original)

“Raising Dion” (Netflix Original)

“Super Monsters” Season 3 (Netflix Original)

“Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 5

“Legend Quest: Masters of Myth” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 7

“Match! Tennis Juniors” (Netflix Original)

“The Water Diviner”

Oct. 8

“Deon Cole: Cole Hearted” (Netflix Original)

“The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 9

“After”

“Rhythm + Flow” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 10

“Schitt’s Creek” Season 5

“Ultramarine Magmell” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 11

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (Netflix Original)

“The Forest of Love” (Netflix Original)

“Fractured” (Netflix Original)

“Haunted” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

“Insatiable” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

“La influencia” (Netflix Original)

“Plan Coeur” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

“The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch” (Netflix Original)

“YooHoo to the Rescue” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Oct. 12

“Banlieusards” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 15

“Dark Crimes”

Oct. 16

“Ghosts of Sugar Land” (Netflix Original)

“Sinister 2”

Oct. 17

“The Karate Kid”

“THE UNLISTED” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 18

“The Yard (Avlu)” (Netflix Original)

“Baby” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

“Eli” (Netflix Original)

“Interior Design Masters” (Netflix Original)

“The House of Flowers” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

“The Laundromat” (Netflix Original)

“Living with Yourself” (Netflix Original)

“MeatEater” Season 8 (Netflix Original)

“Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali” (Netflix Original)

“Seventeen” (Netflix Original)

“Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2” (Netflix Original)

“Tell Me Who I Am” (Netflix Original)

“Toon” Seasons 1-2 (Netflix Original)

“Unnatural Selection” (Netflix Original)

“Upstarts” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 19

“Men in Black”

Oct. 21

“Echo in the Canyon”

“Free Fire”

Oct. 22

“Jenny Slate: Stage Fright” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 23

“Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner” (Netflix Original)

“Dancing with the Birds” (Netflix Original)

“Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy”

Oct. 24

“Daybreak” (Netflix Original)

“Revenge of Pontianak”

Oct. 25

“A Tale of Love and Darkness”

“Assimilate”

“Brigada Costa del Sol” (Netflix Original)

“Brotherhood” (Netflix Original)

“Dolemite Is My Name” (Netflix Original)

“Greenhouse Academy” Season 3 (Netflix Original)

“The Kominsky Method” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

“Monzon” (Netflix Original)

“Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!)” (Netflix Original)

“Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!)” (Netflix Original)

“Prank Encounters” (Netflix Original)

“Rattlesnake” (Netflix Original)

“It Takes a Lunatic” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 28

“A 3 Minute Hug” (Netflix Original)

“Little Miss Sumo” (Netflix Original)

“Shine On with Reese” Season 1

Oct. 29

“Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 30

“Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 31

“Kengan Ashura: Part ll” (Netflix Original)

“Nowhere Man” (Netflix Original)

“Raging Bull”

Arriving sometime in October

“My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan” (Netflix Original)

Dropping

Oct. 1

“A.I. Artificial Intelligence”

“All the President’s Men”

“Bonnie and Clyde” (1967)

“Bring It On: In It to Win It”

“Cabaret” (1972)

“Casper”

“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005)

“Cloverfield”

“Deliverance”

“Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood”

“Empire Records”

“Evolution”

“Forks Over Knives”

“Frances Ha”

“Free State of Jones”

“Get Carter”

“Gremlins”

“Hoosiers”

“Impractical Jokers” Season 1

“In Bruges”

“Julie & Julia”

“Lakeview Terrace”

“Midsomer Murders” Series 1-19

“Obsessed”

“Pineapple Express”

“Platoon”

“Quiz Show”

“She’s Out of My League”

“The Dukes of Hazzard”

“The Nightmare”

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2”

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

Oct. 5

“Despicable Me 3”

Oct. 7

“David Blaine: What Is Magic?”

“Scream 4”

Oct. 9

“Little Witch Academia”

“Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade”

“Sword Art Online II,” Season 1

Oct. 15

“El Internado,” Season 1-7

Oct. 20

“Bridget Jones’s Baby”

Oct. 25

“The Carrie Diaries” Season 1-2

Oct. 29

“The Fall” Series 1

“The Imitation Game”