Idaho Falls Fire Department burning down structure for training exercise

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department is doing a live burn Wednesday morning around 10:00 a.m. near the intersection of North Hitt Road and East 49th North.

A structure was donated to the department for training purposes and firefighters will be burning it down.

“This is why you may see smoke and/or flames and our engines and ambulances,” a Facebook post from the department reads. “We were able to do more than twenty burns, but today we will be burning it completely down. If you or someone you know is getting ready to demolish a structure, please give us a call before doing so, we are always looking for more training structures.”