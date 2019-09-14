Idaho Falls Regional Airport is helping you get through security faster

IDAHO FALLS — Never-ending lines, headaches, frustration — in other words, airport security. But the Idaho Falls Regional Airport is offering an opportunity to change that.

For one week only, the Idaho Falls Airport will host TSA Pre-check enrollment for anyone who wants to be able to keep their belt and shoes on and make it through airport security faster. Enrollments will be held from Sept. 16 through the 20.

“It’s quicker screening. It’s less screening and you’re able to go on your way quicker,” Idaho Falls Airport Director Rick Cloutier told EastIdahoNews.com. “Anybody that travels even a few times a year, it’s probably worth it.”

The TSA Pre-check screening allows travelers to leave their shoes, light outerwear and belts on when going through security. In airports with dedicated TSA Pre-Check lanes, travelers don’t have to remove electronics larger than a cellphone and travel-size liquids from their carry-on luggage.

The Idaho Falls Airport doesn’t currently have a dedicated TSA pre-check lane, but Cloutier said it should be ready by the end of next year.

“We’re starting construction on the terminal expansion in the spring. Once we complete that construction, we’ll have our own dedicated Pre-check lane,” Cloutier said.

According to a news release, another benefit of the TSA pre-check program is children 12 years old and younger can use the pre-check lane with an eligible parent or guardian.

TSA spokeswoman Lorie Dankers said the enrollment process takes less than 10 minutes. It’s even faster when people register online.

“We will take a set of fingerprints. We use that information to run you against the national crime database. We need to make sure you have no transportation-related crimes that would prevent you from being enrolled as a low-risk traveler. The final thing that we’ll do is we’ll take your basic biographical information,” Dankers said.

Enrollment costs $85 and lasts for five years. The enrollment fee must be paid at the airport when travelers go through the enrollment process. The TSA will not accept cash for the enrollment fee.

Dankers said travelers will know within five days if they’ve been approved for the TSA Pre-check program.

Anyone interested can sign-up at tsa.gov/precheck and schedule a time to be enrolled at the Airport.

Travelers must bring a certified copy of their birth certificate and a photo ID like a driver’s license or their passport.

Dankers said the best time to schedule an appointment is either Wednesday, Sept. 18 or Thursday, Sept. 19.

“We do take appointments but we can also accommodate walk-ins,” she said.

Seventy-three domestic and international airlines are participating in the TSA Pre-check program. All airlines available at the Idaho Falls Airport participate in the program.