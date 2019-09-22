Local man remains in critical condition following canal crash

AMMON — Authorities have identified the men involved in a serious crash on Friday night along North County Line Road.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Kylan Summers of Lewisville was driving a Ford Focus northbound on 15th East in Bonneville County. He failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection with County Line Road and collided with a Mazda 7 driven by 38-year-old male Nocholas Contos of Idaho Falls, according to sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

Both vehicles came to rest in canals on opposite sides of the road.

Lovell said Summers was ejected from the vehicle and rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. As of Sunday afternoon, he remains in the ICU and is still in critical condition, according to EIRMC staff.

Contos was also transported to EIRMC, but was treated and released.

According to an online fundraiser for the family, Summers was placed in a coma to help with the healing process, but it is unclear if he will recover. Summers supports a wife and three boys. Friends of the family are asking for the community’s help and support as they deal with the medical bills from this crash.

Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

