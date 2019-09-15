Local school district gets $15,000 donation

The following is a news release from ISU Credit Union.

POCATELLO – Representatives from ISU Credit Union and Cole Chevrolet presented Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 high school principals with a $15,000 donation Wednesday.

Funds were proceeds from the 16th Annual John McCarthy Memorial Golf Tournament hosted by ISU Credit Union. Cole Chevrolet was the presenting sponsor for the third consecutive year. The donation is divided equally among Pocatello, Highland, and Century high schools and is used for student athletics and extracurricular activity funds.

“We are honored to present this check today. Benefiting our educational partners is what we’re all about, and the fact that this tournament grows each year is a testament to the support Pocatello has for these students,” said Doug Chambers, ISU Credit Union President/ CEO.

The 2019 tournament was a record-breaking year both financially and with team participation. The 4-person scramble at Riverside Golf Course had 32 teams and brought in $5,000 more than 2018’s donation.

The funds were presented at a PCSD 25 Administrative meeting. ISU Credit Union provided staff with free tacos, swag, and giveaways afterward.

“When it comes to supporting local education — from the recent new educator breakfast to the John McCarthy Memorial Golf tournament — the Teal Team from ISU Credit Union goes above and beyond as our education partners, not just with their dollars, but with their time, talent and energy,” said Doug Howell, Superintendent of Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25.

John McCarthy was a beloved teacher, coach, and administrator who devoted 33 years to PCSD 25. Prior to his death in 2003, he spent many years as a strong supporter of athletics, extracurricular activities, and community involvement. This donation is made in his honor.