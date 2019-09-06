Longboarding race to be held Saturday on the Idaho Falls Greenbelt

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — In an effort to provide a recreational opportunity to a less recognized youth community, the Bonneville Youth Development Coalition and the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department have organized a longboarding race on the Greenbelt/River Walk on September 7.

Registration will start at 11:30 a.m. near the River Walk parking lot at Memorial Drive and D Street. Racing will begin at 1 p.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. There will be three ages brackets, including middle school, high school and adults. The first, second and third place winners in each bracket will receive prizes donated by local businesses. There will be a $5 raffle for a longboard signed by Joel Tudor, who is a two-time ASP Longboard World Championship and eight-time U.S. Open of Longboarding winner.

The event is sponsored by local businesses and vendors. Several food vendors from the Idaho Falls Farmers Market will be serving up local favorites. Add music to the mix, and you have an all-around entertaining experience for participants and contestants alike. BYDC will also have a booth and will be giving out information on the risks and health issues associated with vaping.

The Bonneville Youth Development Council, Inc. (BYDC) has served the youth of Bonneville County since 1998, providing prevention programs and development services. BYDC’s priority is to develop our youth’s resiliency and leadership skills to reduce teen suicide and substance abuse. BYDC is a coalition that collaborates with local individuals and organizations to work toward a common goal.To read more about BYDC visit https://www.bydc.org.