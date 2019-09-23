Lyle Lovett to perform in eastern Idaho Thursday

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO – Idaho State University’s A Season of Note will present Lyle Lovett and his acoustic group on Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the ISU Stephens Performing Arts Center Jensen Grand Concert Hall.

As a singer, composer and actor, Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.

Since his self-title debut in 1986, Lovett has evolved into one of the music’s most vibrant and iconic performers, earning four Grammy Awards and the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer award.

The cost is $55 for upper-level seating and $65 for lower-level seating.

For more information about Lyle Lovett, visit www.lylelovett.com.

For more information on the 2019-20 Season of Note, contact the Stephens Performing Arts Box Office at (208) 282-3595 or visit isu.edu/stephens. Ticket information and purchase is available at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling the Box Office.