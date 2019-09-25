Police found videos and over 300 pieces of stolen lingerie in his house. Now they’re looking for victims.

BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot man has been charged with four counts of video voyeurism and one count of burglary after police found over 300 pieces of lingerie and criminal video evidence at his house.

Blackfoot Police Department officials believe Kory Ray West, 34, was entering women’s homes, stealing their underwear and videotaping them. He was arrested Wednesday in Bear Lake County.

Police and Bingham County Sheriff’s Office began investigating West on Sept. 15. A search warrant was obtained and detectives searched West’s Blackfoot home, where they discovered “in excess of 300 various types and sizes of female lingerie.”

The items included children and adult sizes of bras and underwear, Blackfoot Police Capt. Gordon Croft tells EastIdahoNews.com. Detectives say the lingerie, along with video evidence, indicates there are additional victims.

“We are very concerned there may be other victims out there and we want them to contact us,” Croft said.

West is currently in custody in Bear Lake County on $75,000 bail for outstanding warrants but will be returned to the Bingham County Jail.

West has a criminal history, including multiple felony drug charges. Additional details about how police were led to him were not released Wednesday.

Anyone who feels that may be a victim or has information on this crime is asked to contact the Blackfoot Police Department at (208) 785-1235 or the Bingham County Sheriff Office at (208) 785-4400.