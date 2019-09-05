Name of couple found dead in Jackson area home released

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. — Authorities are still investigating what happened to a couple found dead inside their Hoback home Wednesday afternoon.

Jackson Hole News & Guide reports a home health worker went to 69-year-old Heinrich “Heinz” Johann Karl Munz and 64-year-old Barbel “Babs” Munz’ home on Tuesday for a scheduled appointment.

No one answered the door.

The nurse returned Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. and heard voices inside.

RELATED | 2 people found dead in home near Jackson

“The door was unlocked, and that’s when she saw the female victim,” Teton County, Wyoming Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Todd Stanyon said. “The voices she heard was the TV that was on.”

The nurse called 911 and deputies later determined Barbel suffered a gunshot wound. Heinz’ body was found in the same room with a revolver nearby.

Stanyon said he believes the bodies had been there a few days.

There is no suspected danger to area residents, and no outstanding suspects are being sought at this time, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Investigators are currently waiting on a search warrant to look for further clues inside the home. An official cause of death can not be determined until the investigation is complete.