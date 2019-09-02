2 people found dead in home near Jackson

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. – The Teton County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming is investigating the death of two people.

A home health worker found a dead woman in a home in the Hoback area Wednesday around 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies determined the woman died from gunshot wounds. They also found the body of a man next to the woman with a handgun nearby. The man also appeared to have suffered a “traumatic injury.”

There is no danger to the public and no outstanding suspects are being sought at this time, deputies said.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office, the Teton County Coroner’s Office and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation are at the house trying to determine what happened.

As of Wednesday afternoon, next of kin had not yet been notified.

We will post more information when it is available.