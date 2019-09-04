Repairs to leaking waterline to impact traffic on 17th Street

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls.

The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing a leaking waterline in the 1500 block of East 17th Street near its intersection with Austin Ave beginning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Motorists should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Westbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane occupying the center turn lane through the construction zone. Construction may impact the commute on Thursday morning as crews patch the asphalt roadway.

No water service interruptions are anticipated. However, if the need arises, impacted residences and businesses in the area will be notified prior to any disruption in service.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we repair the leak as quickly as possible.

For questions or concerns, contact the Water Division at (208) 612-8471.

Additional information on City of Idaho Falls construction projects can be found on the homepage of the city’s website or by clicking HERE.