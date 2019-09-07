Riverside Campground boat launch in Island Park closed until Sept. 27

The following is a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.

ISLAND PARK — Beginning Sept. 10, road work and paving occurring at the Riverside Campground will result in the closure of the main access road into Riverside Campground. This closure will prevent access to both the campground and boat launch area. During this time, campers and anglers will not be able to use the site.

Anglers and other outdoor enthusiasts launching from Osborne Bridge should be aware that the take out at Riverside boat launch is inaccessible and should prepare accordingly. An alternative takeout is located at the East Hatchery Ford Boat Takeout located off Forest Service Road #351, along the Mesa Falls Scenic Byway.

Campground improvements are expected to conclude Sept. 27. If you have any questions, contact Zone Recreation Staff Officer Curt Neppl at (208) 652-1201.