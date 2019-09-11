Road construction will limit access to Menan Butte Trailhead

The following is a news release from the Bureau of Land Management Upper Snake Field Office.

MENAN — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Upper Snake Field Office will begin seal coating and restriping several recreation sites the week of Sept. 16, 2019. Seal coating will be completed at North Menan Butte Trailhead on Sept. 16.

Access to the trailhead and parking area will be limited but access at the South Trailhead will be unaffected. Seal coating will take place at Byington Boat Access from Sept. 18 to 20, followed by Conant Boat Access from Sept. 23 to 25. Both boat accesses will remain open during this time with limited parking as work is completed.

“The goal of this work is to extend the life of our existing recreation sites,” said Jeremy Casterson, BLM Upper Snake Field Manager.

For more information contact Monica Zimmerman at (208) 524-7500 or email at mzimmerman@blm.gov.