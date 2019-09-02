Rose Road Interchange to close this week for paving

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

POCATELLO — The Idaho Transportation Department will close the Rose Road Interchange (Exit 98) for paving on Tuesday, September 3 from 7 a.m. to Thursday, September 5 at 7 p.m. The north and southbound off-ramps will also be closed during this time.

Traffic will be detoured around the closure and will be notified with digital messaging boards prior to the closures.

This work is a part of a year-long project to reconstruct the interchange at Rose Road (Exit 98) on Interstate 15 to maximize the safety and mobility for motorists using this interchange. Construction includes widening the Rose Road overpass and increasing its vertical clearance, reconfiguring and lengthening the interchange ramps, and replacing two canal structures to support current traffic loads.

The interchange is expected to open later this year with additional construction activities to be completed in Spring 2020.