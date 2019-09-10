The Idaho Democratic Party hired a new executive director. Two days later, it fired him.

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Dave Trotter, a Democratic operative from Illinois, posted to social media on Monday, Sept. 9:

“I cannot take any calls right now, but I will be sending out a press release regarding my termination from the Idaho Democratic Party later today,” he wrote.

The Idaho Democratic Party had not even announced that it had hired a new executive director before it had to announce that it had fired him.

“The Idaho Democratic Party hired David Trotter as Executive Director on Wednesday, Sept. 4, and terminated his employment on Friday, Sept. 6,” Communications Director Lindsey Johnson told the Statesman. “The IDP compensated him for travel expenses and a month’s work.

“Since this is a personnel issue, we can’t provide any other information at this time.”

Trotter posted to his blog, The Political Hurricane, “(L)ast night (Sunday) I filed a complaint with the Idaho Human Rights Commission regarding possible racial discrimination in my hiring process on August 13th, 2019.”

Trotter told the Statesman on Tuesday that he would not provide any details. “I am currently seeking counsel regarding any possible legal action,” he said.

Trotter said he has worked in politics for 28 years, starting in Florida, and then throughout the United States and Canada.

“I have worked on all types of campaigns from local to federal, and have held many positions, including campaign manager and field director,” he said.