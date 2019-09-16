Walmart offering $30 gift cards in exchange for used car seats

IDAHO FALLS — Check your attic and look in the garage. Walmart is offering customers gift cards in exchange for old child car seats.

From now until the end of the month, customers who trade in used car seats at the service desk will score a free $30 Walmart Gift Card. This is the first time the retailer has offered a car seat recycling promotion and it’s in conjunction with National Baby Safety Month.

Car seats collected by Walmart will be recycled by TerraCycle and each component will be diverted from the landfill, according to the company. There is a limit of two trade-ins and gift cards per household and booster seats are not eligible for the exchange.

More information can be found here on Walmart’s website.