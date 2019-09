If you win this eBay auction, you could own a “15-Ton 2-Story Tall Gasoline Powered Car-Smashing Piloted Giant Battle Robot” named Eagle Prime. Really.

Oh, and, according to the listing from now-bankrupt MegaBots Inc., “it also comes with a few extra weapon attachments that can be swapped onto the robot with just a forklift and about 30 minutes of time.”