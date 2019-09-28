Winter weather, freezing temps and isolated flooding are possible with oncoming storm

IDAHO FALLS – Due to an oncoming winter storm in Idaho and Montana, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory and freeze watch for most of the region.

NWS is forecasting multiple rounds of significant rainfall and some snow across southeast Idaho this weekend. The greatest impacts from snowfall are expected across the Central Mountains and Montana border on Sunday.

Isolated flooding, rock slides, and mud slides are possible across most of the Snake River Plain, but the greatest risk for flooding is in the Driggs and Jackson Hole area, along with Soda Springs, Malad and communities in northern Utah throughout Cache Valley.

A widespread hard freeze is likely by Monday or Tuesday morning depending on the location, ending the growing season.

The following cities are predicted to see between a dusting of snow up to four inches depending on elevation: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Hailey, Bellevue, Picabo, Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL and Craters of the Moon National Monument.

Conditions will be worse for communities closer to the Montana border, and for those above 7,000 feet.

The mountain passes along the border are predicted to get between three and nine inches of snow. The communities of Ketchum, Sun Valley, Stanley, Challis, Mackay, and Island Park are expected to see between one and three inches of snow.

Weather cams and a complete forecast are available on the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.