Special weather alert issued in eastern Idaho due to oncoming winter storm

IDAHO FALLS — An approaching winter storm will drop through Washington and Oregon Friday night and then set up shop in Idaho and Montana for several days.

Multiple rounds of freezing rain and snowfall are predicted throughout the region along with freezing temperatures by Monday morning.

National Weather Service meteorologists say the snow will be light in most of eastern Idaho but get heavier in higher elevation areas. The following cities are predicted to see between a dusting of snow up to four inches depending on elevation: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Hailey, Bellevue, Picabo, Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL and Craters of the Moon National Monument.

Conditions will be worse for communities closer to the Montana border, and for those above 7,000 feet.

The mountain passes along the border are predicted to get between three and nine inches of snow. The communities of Ketchum, Sun Valley, Stanley, Challis, Mackay, and Island Park are expected to see between one and three inches of snow.

Temperatures in those communities will see highs in the low 50s Saturday, and temperatures will remain in the 40s Sunday. By early Monday morning, low temperatures will drop below freezing during the night resulting in a hard freeze and effectively ending the growing season in eastern Idaho.

RELATED: Blizzard-conditions predicted in southern Montana this weekend

As a result of the snow, a special weather alert has been issued for nearly all of eastern Idaho. A winter storm watch remains in effect in southern Montana, and northwestern Wyoming. Between four and 16 inches of snow are predicted in much that region. The mountains and higher elevation areas will be hit the hardest.

The storm is expected to pass out of eastern Idaho and Montana by late Monday.

For a complete forecast visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.