Woman bites camel’s testicles after it sat on her

GROSSE TETE, Louisiana – A woman trapped inside a camel’s cage at a Louisiana truck stop last Thursday made a “ballsy” move to escape.

The woman and her husband made a stop with their dog to see Caspar the camel, a popular roadside attraction. The woman’s husband began tossing treats to the dog under Caspar’s fence, and the dog crawled inside.

The couple followed after him, but the woman didn’t get very far. The camel took a seat right on top of her, and that’s when she bit him.

“She said, ‘I bit his balls to get him off of me,’” Deputy Louis Hamilton Jr. told The Advocate.

Authorities say the camel did nothing wrong and that the couple provoked him. The couple now faces criminal trespassing charges and a leash law violation for letting the dog run free on private property.

“My only question to her husband was: ‘Why did you throw the doggy treat under the fence?’” said Hamilton “And he just said, ‘I wasn’t thinking.’”

Hamilton said the camel was clearly enclosed and there were signs posted every 10 feet warning the public to stay out.

Truck stop manager Pamela Bossier said the couple should have asked employees for help instead of going after the dog themselves.

“Any animal you provoke, they’re going to strike back,” Bossier said. “It’s instinct.”

The truck stop has kept various wild animals at the enclosure for the last 30 years, including a tiger. There haven’t been any previous issues with any of the animals.

The San Diego Zoo reports male camels can weigh up to 1,320 pounds.