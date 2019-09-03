Woman escapes after vehicle rolls, catches fire near Malad Summit

UPDATE

The following is an update from Idaho State Police.

On Sept. 3, at 12:58 p.m. Idaho State Police investigated a crash southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 25, near Malad Summit.

Erika R. Larkin, 21, of Nibley, Utah, was driving southbound on I-15 near milepost 25 in a 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette, when her vehicle went off the right shoulder and rolled. A family member tells EastIdahoNews.com the rear driver’s side tire blew out, causing Erika to lose control of the vehicle.

After the driver exited the vehicle, the vehicle caught fire, which then caught the surrounding field on fire. Downey, McCammon, Oneida, Arimo, BLM, and U.S. Forest Service fire departments are all still on scene.

Larkin was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.

The right lane was blocked for approximately two hours.

UPDATE

The following is an update from Bureau of Land Management Idaho.

The Malad Summit Fire, north of Malad Summit and west of I-15, has been mapped at 133 acres. Firefighters have made excellent progress, halting the fire’s forward progress. Structures are no longer threatened and evacuations are being lifted.

Firefighters are still working to secure containment lines around the northern edge of the fire, where juniper is still burning. Through the evening firefighters will extinguish remaining heat within the fire’s perimeter. The next update will be Wednesday morning, unless significant activity occurs.

The fire is 30 % contained and containment estimated for Wednesday at 10 p.m.

Five engines, one dozer, one water tender, and one handcrew and helicopter are on scene. Air tankers have been released. Bannock and Oneida County resources remain on scene.

ORIGINAL STORY

MALAD — At least 100 acres have burned in a fire north of the Malad Summit near Interstate 15.

Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen tells EastIdahoNews.com a van caught on fire around 2 p.m. and the flames quickly spread to nearby brush. Structures are threatened, according to the Bureau of Land Management, and officials are conducting evacuations.

“We may have 14 people that may be in danger and we are evacuating them. The majority of this fire is in Oneida County and they are evacuating a neighborhood at the summit,” Nielsen says.

The fire is active and running uphill. Five engines, a dozer, a water tender, two single-engine air tankers and a very large air tanker are currently fighting the blaze.

Interstate 15 is currently open but officials are asking drivers to slow down and use caution in the area. The southbound Malad Rest Area is closed.

Video sent to EastIdahoNews.com shows large flames and witnesses say the heat from the fire is intense.

EastIdahoNews.com will post additional information as we learn more.

Courtesy photo

Courtesy photo

ITD camera