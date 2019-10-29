29-year-old killed in motorcycle crash near Meridian

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Monday, Oct. 14, at approximately 4:22 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash eastbound on Interstate 84 at milepost 40, near Meridian.

Clark Nelson, a 29-year-old from Nampa, was driving eastbound on Interstate 84 on a 2012 Suzuki motorcycle at a high rate of speed. Nelson drove onto the left shoulder and struck a disabled 2003 Honda Pilot that was parked in the median. Nelson then sideswiped a 2010 Ford Explorer and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Nelson succumbed to injuries on the scene. Nelson was wearing a helmet. Next of kin has been notified.

Three lanes of travel were blocked for approximately two hours the Idaho State Police investigated.