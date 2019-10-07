7 months ago Smith’s stopped accepting Visa credit cards. Now the store is welcoming them back.

IDAHO FALLS — Smith’s Food & Drug Stores announced Wednesday it will begin accepting Visa credit cards again.

Seven months ago, the grocery chain said excessive fees Visa charged forced retailers to raise prices. The company said Visa’s fees were the highest of any credit card accepted in Smith’s and stopped accepting them April 3.

Smith’s is a division of The Kroger Co. and was the second store in the company, behind Foods Co. Supermarkets in California, to stop accepting Visa credit cards. But that changed this week.

“Kroger now accepts Visa credit cards at all our family of stores including Smith’s and Foods Co.,” Smith’s Food & Drug Corporate Affairs Manager Aubriana Martindale says in a statement to EastIdahoNews.com.

In addition to Visa credit cards, Smith’s will continue to accept Visa debit cards, Mastercard, Discover and American Express. The grocery chain operates 4 stores in Idaho, Montana and Arizona; along with 55 stores in Utah, 45 in Nevada, 23 in New Mexico and 7 stores in Wyoming.