Ammon man committed lewd act with teenager while on house arrest, police say

IDAHO FALLS — An Ammon man on house arrest walked five miles in the middle of the night to meet up with a teenage girl for sex, authorities say.

Ian Lynn Brown, 27, admitted his actions to police during interviews, and was charged with one count of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16.

Court documents show Idaho Falls Police were led to Brown when his parole officer found sexual text messages between him and the 15-year-old victim on Sept. 3. Brown was on probation for a previous felony forgery charge.

Brown told police he met up with the victim at the house she lived at then walked to a pond at Snake River Landing. He said he wanted to help the teen who was struggling with suicidal thoughts, something that he had experienced.

Initially he denied having sex with the victim, and said he simply walked around the park with the victim. After being pressed however, he admitted to the sexual activity.

“Ian insisted that he hadn’t intended to have sex with (the victim) and that he simply had been lonely due to his house arrest,” a detective writes in his report.

When detectives interviewed the victim she also initially denied the story. Eventually though, she also confirmed the sexual activity. She took a sexual assault exam at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, but when officers attempted to followup with her she stopped communicating with them.

Neither Brown, nor the victim indicated the sex had been forceful, however, under Idaho law, an adult can be charged with rape or sexual abuse if they engage in sexual activity with a minor.

Brown made his initial appearance in court Thursday and bail was set at $50,000. He remains held in the Bonneville County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing on Oct. 16. A no-contact order was also issued between him and the victim.