Biz Buzz: Longest car wash in eastern Idaho opening this Friday

Share This

Do you want to know what’s happening on the east Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

New car wash opening in Idaho Falls

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – The corner of Yellowstone Avenue and Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls will soon be home to the longest car wash in eastern Idaho.

Construction on the 7,500-square-foot Pony Express Car Wash began in April. A 230-foot conveyor inside the wash bay makes it the longest one in eastern Idaho.

Kyle Benson, one of the managing partners for the business, tells EastIdahoNews.com its first day of business will be Friday, Oct. 4. A ribbon-cutting and grand opening are happening Thursday, Oct. 10.

“There seems to be a lot of excitement about this car wash,” Benson says. “Their faces light up, big smiles. They’re like, ‘We’re go glad to have you here. That corner needed something that looked nice.’ I’ve heard that repeatedly (from members of the community).”

What adds to people’s excitement, according to Benson, is that he recycles all the water.

“I spent 11 years in industrial water treatment for a $20 billion company, and one of the things I did was recycle and reuse water for my customers,” Benson says. “People love that we’re trying to be environmentally friendly.”

RELATED | New car wash opening in Idaho Falls this fall

Pony Express Car Wash will include a basic wash for $8, a medium-level wash for $12, and a premium wash for $16. There will also be an unlimited membership for $19.95 a month or an unlimited premium membership for $29.95 a month.

Free self-serve vacuums will be available, along with free floor mat washes with the purchase of a car wash.

“Our team at Pony Express is a phenomenal group of people,” Benson says. “It takes time to wash your car. We want to minimize that as best we can, but still make it very convenient for people.”

The Idaho Falls location will be the second Pony Express Car Wash in eastern Idaho, with the other in Chubbuck. Benson decided to open the car wash in January after his brother started managing a car wash several years ago. As Benson learned what went on behind the scenes, he realized he was uniquely qualified to operate a similar venture.

Washing your car regularly is an important aspect of maintenance that often gets overlooked, Benson says.

“Bugs and grime that you collect from the road have acids that will break down your clear coat,” says Benson. “If you let it go long enough, it can break down paint.”

A magnesium-chloride brine is applied on roads and highways during the winter to help break down ice and snow. The brine can be destructive to vehicles because it breaks down the metal, he says, and washing regularly helps protect your car from long-term damage.

The ribbon-cutting on Oct. 10 will happen at 2 p.m. Beginning Monday, Oct. 7, memberships are $9.99 for the first month. Free car washes will be given to those who register through the business’s website.

Pony Express Car Wash is at 4500 Yellowstone Avenue in Idaho Falls. It’s hours will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

BIZ BITS

City celebrates opening of new freight center in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT – Eight cities across the U.S. are seeing growth in the freight line industry, and Blackfoot is one of them. An open house for the Old Dominion Freight Service Center was held in Blackfoot at 50 West 465 North on Wednesday. Tours of the new service center were given immediately following the ribbon-cutting. The building is a combination of two service centers in Idaho. This new facility has 30 doors on 11.8 acres, with the capacity to add 20 more as the customer base grows. Among those who attended the open house were Mayor Marc Carroll, Old Dominion’s Regional VP Scott Goodrich and service center manager Mel Apel.

Costco construction begins in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – The northwest corner of Lincoln and Hitt Road in Idaho Falls was a flurry of activity Wednesday as crews worked to prepare the site for the construction of Costco Wholesale Foods. The city announced in April that construction on a 150,000-square-foot store would begin this fall. The Idaho Falls Costco is expected to bring more than 100 jobs with salaries starting at $15/hour. It is slated for completion in August 2020. Despite rumors an Applebee’s restaurant was being built in the lot across the street, Steve Youngerman, the manager of the Lindsay Boulevard location, says there is no plan to bring another Applebee’s to Idaho Falls.

RELATED | City officials say Costco will bring new customer base to Idaho Falls

Rigby Chamber of Commerce announces theme for Midnight Madness sale in December

RIGBY – The annual Midnight Madness sale in Rigby is a favorite Christmas shopping event for many families. The Chamber of Commerce is already in the planning stages for this year’s event, which will be happening on Dec. 6. The theme will be “Miracle on Main Street.” The event will begin with a parade and light festival. Parade entry forms are now available. For more information, contact Chamber President Teresa Anderson at (208) 745-8715.

COMMUNITY CAUSES

IDAHO FALLS

Local business wants to provide beds for 100 kids, and they’re asking for your support

IDAHO FALLS – Westmark Credit Union in Idaho Falls is inviting you to run for a cause. The organization is hosting a fun run in Snake River Landing later this month to help provide 100 beds for kids in need. The event is happening Oct. 19. They are asking you to sign up as a participant in the race. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go towards the cause. We will post a more in-depth story with additional information about the event soon.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

Local teacher speaks with kids in China every day, and she doesn’t even leave her house

Community rallies around local woman after her cabinet shop was destroyed in fire

Local barbecue restaurant suddenly closes after 10 years of business

Popular food truck travels the intermountain west, and eastern Idaho is one of its regular stops

If you have a Biz Buzz item you want to share, send it to rett.nelson@eastidahonews.com. Remember to use “Biz Buzz” in the subject line. Also, don’t forget to sign up for the free Biz Buzz email newsletter.