Biz Buzz: Man lives dream of owning popular Mexican restaurant

He came to the U.S. as an immigrant in 2005 and now owns a thriving Mexican restaurant in Idaho Falls

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – Since Jorge Sahagun was a kid, he’s dreamed of making a better life for himself.

He immigrated to the United States in 2005. Construction jobs were easy to come by, and that’s what he started out doing in California. It didn’t take long for him to realize that was not the kind of lifestyle he wanted to live.

During this time, he discovered he had a talent for cooking.

“I liked playing with food and inventing new flavors,” Sahagun tells EastIdahoNews.com. “I loved hearing people tell me my food was delicious.”

He later moved to Idaho and got a job at Tacqueria La Costa, a Mexican restaurant in Malad. He worked there for several years before ending up in West Yellowstone at Las Palmitas Mexican Restaurant.

Sahagun had a goal to one day open his own restaurant. He continued to work and save his money, and eventually, he got his wish.

La Carreta Mexican Food opened in May across the street from Hertz Car Sales in Idaho Falls. He operates the business out of a bus in the parking lot of Revolution Auto Group.

“I’m really passionate about my cooking. My biggest thing is cleanliness and (pleasing customers),” Sahagun says.

And customers certainly seem to enjoy it. Libby Trejo, an employee, says a steady stream of people come daily to sample the menu, and they’re always pleasantly surprised by what they see.

“It’s a really comfortable, enjoyable bus,” she says. “They can come in and actually sit. At other taco trucks, you have to stand outside and wait for your order. This is like a small restaurant.”

La Carreta offers more than 40 different menu items, including tacos, enchiladas, burritos, quesadillas, chimichangas and more. The spicy pork tacos and the tongue tacos are the most popular items, Trejo says.

“It’s a tongue from a cow,” Trejo says of the tongue tacos. “You should try them. They’re really good.”

Sahagun has a taco Thursday deal, where the majority of tacos on his menu are a dollar.

If business continues to do well, Sahagun says he hopes to open a permanent location somewhere in town. But for now, he’s happy to be living the dream and soothing customers’ palates.

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is at 1710 North Woodruff in Idaho Falls.

Visit the restaurant’s Facebook page to learn more.

Dutch Bros Coffee opens third location in eastern Idaho

AMMON – Dutch Bros. Coffee opened its third eastern Idaho location in Ammon over the weekend. The new store held its grand opening Saturday at 2703 E. Sunnyside Road. Operator Tanya Thomason tells EastIdahoNews.com the grand opening was well-attended, and she’s excited to have another location to serve customers. Dutch Bros. opened two locations in Idaho Falls last year. The first one opened at 211 N. Woodruff last May. The second opened in September at 830 E. 17th Street.

New medical office opening in Rexburg, and you’re invited to celebrate

REXBURG – Dr. Robert Coray and the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce is inviting you to a ribbon-cutting of a new medical office building at 859 S. Yellowstone Highway, No. 3301. Coray specializes in general, vascular and cosmetic surgery and enjoys improving the lives of his patients. The ribbon-cutting is happening Thursday, Oct. 24, at 5 p.m.

