Portneuf Medical Center CEO stepping down

The following is a news release from Portneuf Medical Center.

POCATELLO — Dan Ordyna, chief executive officer of Portneuf Medical Center, announced today that he is stepping down later this year for personal reasons.

Ordyna has served as CEO since 2013.

“Dan has assembled an extremely talented team at Portneuf. Under his leadership, the staff and physicians at the hospital and Portneuf Medical Group have provided outstanding healthcare to the people of southeastern Idaho. The hospital has also seen substantial growth. Dan can be very proud of what he has accomplished during his tenure,” Matt Maxfield, president of Ardent Health’s Americas division said of Ordyna’s years of service.

Board of Trustees Chairman Mark Buckalew cited Ordyna’s impact on healthcare. “In addition to his efforts to establish the Patient Quality Alliance (PQA) as a vehicle to improve quality and reduce the cost of healthcare to patients, Dan has been a leader across the state, including serving on the board of Blue Cross of Idaho.”

Throughout Ordyna’s tenure, Portneuf Medical Center has achieved a four-star rating from CMS, placing it among the top 30 percent of hospitals in the country. Through the Patient Quality Alliance (PQA), a network of healthcare providers, Portneuf has aligned with more than 800 providers throughout the region to achieve clinical integration and improve the health of the population.

Maxfield plans to announce an interim chief executive officer to lead the hospital while the search for a permanent CEO gets underway. Ordyna will be available as a resource until the end of the year to help ensure a smooth transition.

“I leave knowing that Portneuf is in great hands. I want to express my gratitude to the people who work hard every day to care for our patients, our community and each other. They will continue to deliver world-class health care to every patient, every time,” Ordyna said.