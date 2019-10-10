Chicken processing company recalls its meat from stores over Listeria fears

(CNN) — Do you store chicken in your freezer? You might want to take a look at the label.

In late September, Tip Top Poultry, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of all “cooked, hot deboned fowl meat” due to possible Listeria contamination. On Tuesday, Tip Top expanded it to include additional products and retailers.

Stores affected include Kroger, Fred Meyer, Smiths ALDI, Food Lion, and Piggly Wiggly, among others.

The original recall included an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat poultry products including frozen cooked, diced, or shredded chicken distributed by brands including Butterball, Perdue, and Sysco.

The recall includes any products produced at their Rockmart, Georgia, facility between January 22, 2019 and September 24, 2019.

Tip Top Poultry announced in a statement that it would be shutting down its poultry cooking line until the source of contamination has been identified and eliminated.

“As a family business, we take food safety seriously because it is so critical to our own families and friends’ health and safety in addition to anyone who consumes our products,” said owner Brad Respess in the statement.

Symptoms to watch for

Consuming food contaminated with Listeria can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems, newborns, and older adults. A listeria infection may result in brain or bloodstream infection and can be treated with antibiotics.

Symptoms of the infection include fever and diarrhea, muscle aches, and headache. If you think you may have consumed contaminated chicken, the Centers for Disease Control advises that you see a doctor and alert them of any symptoms you may be experiencing.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has released a full list of possibly affected retailers in their updated recall alert. Their news release urges any consumer or institutions in possession of these products not to consume or serve them.

Any chicken product that falls under the recall should be thrown away or returned to the place where it was purchased.

