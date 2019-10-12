Couple arrested after officers find 84 grams of methamphetamine in their car

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS – On October 9th, at approximately 5:45 p.m., an Idaho Falls Neighborhood Police Officer was patrolling in the area of J and Lake Street and observed a vehicle fail to properly signal before leaving the road. The Officer subsequently performed a traffic stop on the vehicle, which resulted in felony drug arrests for two people and the seizure of approximately 84 grams of methamphetamine.

After witnessing the failure to signal, the Officer initiated his overhead lights and stopped the vehicle. The Officer made contact with the occupants of the vehicle who immediately appeared to be visibly nervous. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ciara Holm, a 27 year old female Idaho Falls resident, and the passenger was identified as Nori Hankins, a 35 year old male Idaho Falls resident.

While verifying their identities and vehicle registration, the officer observed Hankins making furtive movements, reaching around the vehicle, and looking to see if the officer was watching. Without knowing what Hankins was doing, this was a cause for concern. Hankins was asked to stop those movements and a second arriving officer was designated to watch Hankins’ movements.

Due to their behavior and information from Hankins’ and Holm’s records that indicated prior drug use, the officer called for a narcotics K-9. Prior to the K9’s arrival, the officer asked the driver, Holm, to step out of the vehicle to speak with him. The officer told Holm that a K-9 Officer was en route and offered to have Holm wait in the officer’s patrol car to stay warm rather than outside, which she agreed to.

Officers then asked Hankins to exit the vehicle, which he did abruptly with unpredictable movements. Officers were able to see two pipes commonly used to smoke methamphetamine protruding from Hankins’ pocket. Hankins’ was then detained.

The officer then went back to the patrol vehicle to speak with Holm, and told her that Hankins’ had drug paraphernalia on him and asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle. Holm stated that there was, including paraphernalia and a small amount of heroin. At this time, Holm was also detained.

A search was conducted of the vehicle which yielded various paraphernalia and a small plastic baggie containing a brown and tarry substance identified as .08 grams of heroin. On the passenger side of the vehicle a black case was found under the seat that contained several baggies of a white crystal substance identified as 83.8 grams of methamphetamine.

Ciara Holm was arrested for Felony Drug Possession and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Nori Hankins was arrested for Felony Trafficking of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Both were taken to the Bonneville County Jail.