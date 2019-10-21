Firefighters investigating garage fire in Roberts

ROBERTS – Central Fire District in Jefferson County is investigating the cause of a garage fire in Roberts.

Roberts Fire Chief Jered White tells EastIdahoNews.com a garage caught fire just before 7 p.m. Monday at 603 North 2700 East.

The flames were quickly put out and no one was injured, but a fire investigation team is on the way to survey the damage and determine exactly what happened.

“Some of (the garage) is still standing, but I’m not sure what all was in there. We’re waiting for the fire investigators to get here.”

Menan Fire District assisted Roberts Fire District in the response. Three fire engines were dispatched, along with two water tenders and two medical units.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates when they are available.