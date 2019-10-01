Freeze warning issued for early Wednesday morning in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for a large section of eastern Idaho.

Meteorologists say between 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday, temperatures will drop to between 28 and 32 degrees in the following communities: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon National Monument.

Some areas, particularly those in the Arco Desert, will see temperatures as low as 25 degrees.

Frost will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.