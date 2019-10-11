Idaho legislators to visit charter schools Monday

AMMON — A large group of Idaho legislators will visit two local schools Monday.

About fifty of Idaho’s legislators are expected to be in Ammon from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to visit the White Pine STEM Academy and White Pine Charter School K-6. Students will taking the legislators on a tour of the schools.

“At the STEM Academy, we’re showing off technology … and talking about some projects the students are working on and future projects,” White Pine Charter School & White Pine STEM Academy communications director Matt Wiltbank said.

Teachers at the elementary school plan to give short, five-minute classes for the legislators.

“We use the Core Knowledge Curriculum over there. So we’ll have a Core Knowledge Curriculum presentation,” Wiltbank said.

The Core Knowledge Curriculum was created by the Core Knowledge Foundation. The foundation publishes educational books and materials in an effort to promote “excellence and equity in education for all students,” according to their website.

Wiltbank said, depending on what the legislators decide, students may be able to take photos with them.

The 50 legislators will be split up into two groups of 25. One group will visit one school the other group will visit the other.