ISU biology professor dies while backpacking in Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming — An Idaho State University biology professor died while backpacking in Yellowstone National Park this weekend.

Park spokeswoman Linda Veress said Dr. Timothy Magnuson, 57, of Pocatello, was found deceased in the backcountry of Bechler Meadows in the southwest corner of the park on Saturday, Oct. 5. His body was recovered by park rangers, and a coroner’s report found he died of a cardiac arrest.

Magnuson had been a professor in the biological sciences department at ISU since 2001. Since that time he has developed a suite of collaborative projects with scientists at ISU, Montana State University, Idaho National Laboratory, Utah State University, and NASA Ames Research Center, according to his university biography. Read more about Magnuson here.

Magnuson is survived by his wife, Dr. Rhesa Ledbetter, ISU biological sciences visiting assistant professor, and extended family in his home state of Minnesota.

A full obituary and more information on memorial services with be available later this week.