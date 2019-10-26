Jerry Seinfeld to perform in Boise. Here’s when and where you can get tickets

BOISE (Idaho Statesman)– Jerry Seinfeld is coming (back) to Boise.

The comedian will perform at the Morrison Center at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2020, giving audiences a taste of his iconic stand-up routine.

Seinfeld, perhaps most well-known for his 1990s-era sitcom that bore his name and was once named the No. 1 reason the whole decade “ruled,” has been in multiple recent projects, including Netflix’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” He also had a Netflix special titled “Jerry Before Seinfeld.”

Tickets for his Boise performances will go on sale at noon on Friday, Nov. 1. Tickets begin at $65 plus fees, and they can be purchased from the Morrison Center box office online, in person or over the phone. Other ticket tiers will cost $85 and $160, both before ticketing fees.

Seinfeld performed in Boise in 2012, 2009, 2006 and 2004, always at the Morrison Center. Recently, he’s been performing at the Beacon Theatre in New York City as part of an ongoing resident that he resumed in January. It started in 2016 and continued in 2017.

The comedian has recently made headlines for striking up a five-year deal with Netflix beginning in 2021. The exact value of the deal is not public, but the Los Angeles Times put the figure at more than $500 million. The deal includes all 180 episodes of “Seinfeld,” which are available for streaming on Hulu in the meantime.