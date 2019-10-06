Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena opens for the season in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department’s opened the Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena for the season this weekend with sessions open to the public.

The rink is open through April. Admission is $4 dollars for youth ages four to 12. Cost for patrons 13 and older is $4.75. Skate rentals are available for an additional $3.50. To see public skate times, visit the rink’s website.

“Come on down and enjoy some fun, quality time on the ice with the whole family,” said Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Superintendent Chris Horsley. “It is a great way to kick off your weekend and a great way to kick off the ice arena season.”

The Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena is south eastern Idaho’s premier ice facility that offers high quality hockey and ice-skating programs as well as non-skating recreation and entertainment events. The first floor consists of an 85 foot by 190 foot ice surface, large lobby area, rental shop, snack bar, and locker room facilities. This facility also hosts state hockey tournaments and figure skating competitions every year.

For more information on the ice arena hours, skating lessons, prices and other events, visit the Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena page on the city of Idaho Falls website.