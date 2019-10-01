John McEuen and the string wizards performing in eastern Idaho this week

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s A Season of Note will present John McEuen and the string wizards on Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the ISU Stephen’s Performing Arts Center Jensen Grand Concert Hall.

John McEuen brings with him more than 50 years of worldwide performing with his banjo, fiddle, guitar, and mandolin. Often referred to as “the String Wizard,” he weaves stories of his travels and family life (he has raised seven kids), taking us through where his musical path has taken him.

A Nitty Gritty Band founding member in 1966, John initiated the 1972 classic “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” album, that was inducted into the Library of Congress as “one of America’s most important recordings.” Honored with the 2010 Best of the West Performer award from the Folk Alliance organization, John’s show is sure to be one enjoyed by all. He also won Best Bluegrass Album Grammy that year for his production of The Crow –Steve Martin. In June 2013 he was honored with the Charlie Poole Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tickets are $28 for main seating and $24 for upper seating.

For more information on John McEuen, visit www.johnmceuen.com.

For more information on the 2019-20 Season of Note, contact the Stephens Performing Arts Box Office at (208) 282-3595 or visit isu.edu/stephens. Ticket information and purchase is available at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling the Box Office.